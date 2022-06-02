Kerala

Yellow alert in 11 Kerala districts today warning of isolated heavy rain

A man holding an umbrella walks on a bridge during the rain on a misty morning at Vellayani, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM June 02, 2022 07:43 IST
Updated: June 02, 2022 08:52 IST

A yellow alert has been sounded in 11 districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rain. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Kerala for the next four days under the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India, said a weather bulletin from India Meteorological Department.

Strong winds with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days; over Southeast Arabian Sea on Thursday; southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar on Thursday and Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.  

