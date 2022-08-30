YC protests against move to invoke KAAPA against Farzeen Majeed

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 30, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A protest march organised by Youth Congress workers against the police move to invoke Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against Farzeen Majeed, who protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a flight, turned violent on Tuesday.

Opening the protest, Youth Congress State vice president Rijil Makkutty accused the police of acting upon the advice of Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi. “There will be blacklash,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, the protesters tried to break the police barricade, following which the police used water cannons to disperse them. Vehicular traffic came to a halt in the areas adjoining the Collectorate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app