Workshop on emergency management trends concludes

April 30, 2022 23:31 IST

A two-day national workshop on ‘Emerging trends in emergency management’ organised by the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and the Safety and Fire Engineering Division of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) concluded here on Friday.

Disaster management experts from within the country and outside presented papers on weather monitoring and prediction, incident response system, water rescue technique – Odisha model, management of landslides and so on.

Fire and Rescue Services former Director General A. Hemachandran delivered the keynote address at the valedictory of the workshop. B. Sandhya, Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, presided. Arun Alphonse, Director (Administration), delivered the vote of thanks at the online event.