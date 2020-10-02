Workshop on COVID-19

KALPETTA

02 October 2020 01:11 IST

The Wayanad district administration is organising an online workshop at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to interact between the public and the District Collector, District Police Chief, District Medical Officer, people’s representatives, and senior officials of various departments on the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Up to 85 persons can attend the programme. Those who wish to participate should register themselves through the district website (www.wayanad.gov.in).

