Workshop for poultry farmers

May 26, 2022 18:13 IST

The Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS) is organising a workshop for poultry farm entrepreneurs at the Milk Cooperative Society Auditorium at Mananthavady in the district at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The programme is being organised as part of expanding the Kerala Chicken Project of the State government, a release said. The Society is one of the implementing agencies of the project.

As many as 2,000 new poultry farms will be set up under the project in Wayanad, Malappuram and Palakkad districts this year with financial assistance from Kerala Bank. For details, contact 96564-93111.