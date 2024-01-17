Work on 10 smart road projects in city to be completed by March 31: Riyas

January 17, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Long-pending works as part of ten proposed smart road projects in the capital will be completed by March 31, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was speaking to press persons after carrying out an inspection of the ongoing works in front of the Ayyankali Hall - Flyover Road. Two of the smart road works at Manaveeyam Veedhi and Kalabhavan Mani Road were earlier completed.

The Smart Roads project began almost four years ago as part of various projects under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s initiatives under the Smart City scheme, partly funded by the Union government. Though the initial delays were due to the pandemic, some of the contractors who had taken up the major works had caused major delays on their part. Mr.Riyas said that the works were delayed for a long time due to some wrong approaches in the implementation.

The road in front of the Ayyankali Hall road will be beautified in a manner similar to the Manaveeyam Veedhi, he said. The area will be developed as four separate zones, with an aim to promote nightlife activities. Part of the walkway will be paved with cobblestones and anti-skid tiles. Electronic vehicle charging facility, smart toilets and vending facilities will also be set up. Landscaping will be done in some sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beautification activities will be taken after the completion of the smart road works, which involves the shifting of utility cables to underground ducts, road surfacing and installation of new streetlights. The civil and electrical works have been tendered separately. Mr.Riyas said that the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFFB) has completed maintenance work and surfacing of 13 roads in the city, while work on 15 other roads are remaining. Daily review of the progress of works is being carried out.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, Antony Raju, MLA, PWD, KRFB and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited officials were also part of the inspection team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.