Women’s panel speaks up against injustices towards pregnant women

April 13, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission has lashed out at injustices meted out to women in workplaces in the city during the time of pregnancy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Women’s Commission’s sitting at its regional office in Kozhikode on Friday, Chairperson P. Sathidevi pointed out that there was an influx of complaints regarding denial of legal rights and benefits to women.

“We heard a case in which a pregnant teacher was not allowed to join service during her probation period despite a favourable order from the Kerala High Court. The school management came up with flimsy excuses based on technicalities to deny her the rightful job,” said Ms. Sathidevi. Maintaining that it was common for school managements to deny the rights of teachers, including maternity leave, she called for a change in this regard.

The Commission heard 16 cases during the sitting of which two were resolved and two were forwarded for a police report. Commission member V.R. Mahilamani and Director Shaji Sugunan were present.

