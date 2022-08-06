Kerala

Woman who fell from railway track into floodwater dies in Thrissur district of Kerala

Special Correspondent Thrissur August 06, 2022 17:26 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 17:26 IST

A woman who fell from a railway track into floodwaters on a paddy field died in Chalakudy, Thrissur, on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Devikrishna (28), wife of Sreejith, of Vijayaraghavapuram.

The incident happened as Devikrishna and two other women were walking along the railway track on the way to their workplace. They chose to tread along the track as the road was flooded following heavy rain. Another person, Fousiya, wife of Mujeeb of Vijayaraghavapuram, has been admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both of them fell into the floodwaters as they tried to move to a safer place when the train whizzed past. The third woman managed to stay safe without falling into the water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There had been flooding in the area following heavy rain in the past few days.

According to local residents, Devikrishna, who hit her head on an iron pole in the water, got stuck in the silt. Though she was taken out of the water and rushed to a hospital, she could not be saved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...