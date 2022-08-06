Woman who fell from railway track into floodwater dies in Thrissur district of Kerala

August 06, 2022 17:26 IST

Flooding on road forces trio to walk along track

A woman who fell from a railway track into floodwaters on a paddy field died in Chalakudy, Thrissur, on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Devikrishna (28), wife of Sreejith, of Vijayaraghavapuram.

The incident happened as Devikrishna and two other women were walking along the railway track on the way to their workplace. They chose to tread along the track as the road was flooded following heavy rain. Another person, Fousiya, wife of Mujeeb of Vijayaraghavapuram, has been admitted to a hospital.

Both of them fell into the floodwaters as they tried to move to a safer place when the train whizzed past. The third woman managed to stay safe without falling into the water.

There had been flooding in the area following heavy rain in the past few days.

According to local residents, Devikrishna, who hit her head on an iron pole in the water, got stuck in the silt. Though she was taken out of the water and rushed to a hospital, she could not be saved.