Woman to approach Governor against Saseendran

KOLLAM

22 July 2021 19:29 IST

The sexual harassment victim in Kundara has said that she will approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran who has violated his oath of office.

“He had tried to use his influence to settle the case and I will not withdraw my complaint,” said the woman after giving her statement to the police on Thursday.

She said she had given a detailed statement about the incidents that led to the case and why she recorded the voice clip of the Minister. She had earlier told media that Mr. Saseendran was well aware of the nature of her complaint when he called her father to settle the case in a ‘good manner.’

A BJP worker and the daughter of a local NCP leader, she had alleged sexual misconduct against NCP State executive committee member G. Padmakaran. “We had to move legally when the NCP failed to take action against the accused,” she said.

The woman said she had filed a complaint at the Kundara police station on June 28 and she was summoned there on June 30 and her statement was recorded on July 22.

According to her, several NCP leaders, including State committee members, got in touch with her after the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP State president State president K. Surendran, who visited her in Kundara, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had challenged the rule of law. “By protecting Mr. Saseendran, Mr. Vijayan had insulted women of Kerala,” he said.