April 18, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - KANNUR

. A woman was killed and seven others sustained injuries in an accident at Mattanur in Kannur on April 17 (Wednesday) morning. A car and a pick-up jeep collided at 19th mile, Chavassery, Mattannur. The deceased was identified as Kumari, 63, from Cherthala. Among the injured were children, who were rushed to a private hospital in Kannur for treatment.

