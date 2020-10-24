Coronavirus | With positivity rate of 13.13%, Kerala’s fresh cases exceed 8,500

Thiruvananthapuram

Andhra Pradesh raises testing to over 80,000; Bengaluru accounts for half of Karnataka cases; Telangana adds 1,421 cases

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph was flat on Friday as it reported 8,511 new cases from 64,789 samples. The test positivity rate was 13.13%.

Also, 26 fatalities from earlier infections were added to the official list on Friday.

Of these 26 deaths, Alapuzha reported seven, Kottayam five, Thiruvananthapuram four, Kozhikode three, two each by Kannur, Kollam andd Ernakulam and Thrissur one death.

Among districts, Malappuram had the most new infections at 1,375. Thrissur had 1,020, Thiruvananthapuram 890, Ernakulam 874, Kozhikode 751, Alapuzha 716, Kollam 671, Palakkad 531, Kannur 497, Kottayam 426, Pathanamthitta 285, Kasaragod 189, Wayanad 146 and Idukki 140 cases.

Karnataka on Friday reported 5,356 new cases and 4.94% test positivity.

The State reported 51 new deaths.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,688 cases and 21 of the 51 deaths. On Friday, 1,08,356 tests were conducted, including 21,615 Rapid Antigen Tests.

Andhra Pradesh’s case tally shot past the eight lakh-mark with 4,281 new infections and 20 deaths on Friday It became the second State after Maharashtra to report over eight lakh cases, but had the lowest recorded deaths and highest recoveries among the top four affected States, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the government claimed.

The State conducted 80,238 COVID tests, the highest in a single day.

Telangana reported 1,421 positive cases on Thursday and six fresh deaths during the period taking the total to 1,298.

Testing for a 24-hour period stood at 38,484 samples. Among fresh positive cases, 44.5% (632) were from Greater Hyderabad.

