Will not appear before Governor, says Kannur University VC

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 08, 2022 00:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has said that he will not directly appear before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for hearing.

The Governor had asked Vice Chancellors of 11 State Universities to explain why their appointment should not be considered as “ void ab initio” (void from the beginning) in the wake of a recent Supreme Court Order cancelling the appointment of Dr. M.S. Rajasree as Vice Chancellor of the A. P. J Abdul Kalam Technological University.

Also Read
10 VCs reply to show-cause notice issued by the Governor

Mr. Ravindran said that his reply to the show-cause notice had been sent to the Chancellor. He had denied the allegation that his appointment was illegal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
universities and colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app