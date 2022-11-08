Will not appear before Governor, says Kannur University VC

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has said that he will not directly appear before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for hearing.

The Governor had asked Vice Chancellors of 11 State Universities to explain why their appointment should not be considered as “ void ab initio” (void from the beginning) in the wake of a recent Supreme Court Order cancelling the appointment of Dr. M.S. Rajasree as Vice Chancellor of the A. P. J Abdul Kalam Technological University.

Also Read 10 VCs reply to show-cause notice issued by the Governor

Mr. Ravindran said that his reply to the show-cause notice had been sent to the Chancellor. He had denied the allegation that his appointment was illegal.