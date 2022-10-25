Will not accept all stances of Governor, says IUML

The Hindu Bureau KASARAGOD
October 25, 2022 20:35 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty has said that his party will not accept all stances of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and termed his action asking Vice Chancellors to resign “unacceptable”.

Mr. Kunhalikutty’s response came amid criticism that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is divided on its stand on the Governor. Earlier, IUML leader P.M.A. Salam had come down on the Governor. Incidentally, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakarn had welcomed the Governor’s action.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks praising the IUML at a press conference in Palakkad added fuel to the fire. While the Leader of the Opposition is unable to understand the Governor’s agenda, the Muslim League is able to, he said.

“There is no difference of opinion in the UDF or the IUML on the issue. The UDF and the IUML have not supported all stances of the Governor. We will strongly oppose and protest against interference of the government in university matters. It will be democratic,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

He said the Governor seeking the resignation of the VCs was not acceptable.

