When music lifted their spirits

April 16, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Music can greatly reduce stress and re-establish peace of mind, said Bansuri Band founder Raj Chandran, displaying the magical prowess of bansuri to a group of destitute women at Mahila Mandiram here on Tuesday.

“Stress is a major cause for most ailments. It is proven that music can transform the situation and bring down the stress level in people,” said Mr. Chandran.

The musical programme was organised under the banner of the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a voluntary organisation working for the welfare of the survivors of excesses and crimes.

Inmates of Children’s Home too joined the audience. VISWAS India secretary general P. Premnath inaugurated the celebrations. VISWAS secretary N. Rakhi presided over the function. Treasurer M. Devadas, Children’s Home counsellor K. Madhu, and VISWAS volunteer M. Sunila spoke.

Mahila Mandiram superintendent Ramla Beevi welcomed the gathering. Children’s Home superintendent Sreedevi G.B. proposed a vote of thanks.

