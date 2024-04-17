What the Food Safety and Standards Act says

April 17, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food business means any undertaking, whether for profit or not and whether public or private, carrying out any of the activities related to any stage of manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution of food, import and includes food services, catering services, sale of food or food ingredients.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020, school meals include all food and beverages sold or supplied on the school campus through canteens, school mess, hostel kitchens, vending machines or any other method and include all meals served through midday meal kitchens and catered for students by the school.

The regulations further say that “school authority selling or catering school meals by itself on the school campus shall get registered as a food business operator” from the authority concerned under the provisions of the Act, rules or regulations made under it and ensure that the food is safe and balanced.

