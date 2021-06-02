Welfare pensions to be hiked to ₹2,500

Thiruvananthapuram

02 June 2021 20:59 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the government would incrementally increase welfare pensions from the current ₹1,600 to ₹2,500 during the tenure of the present government.

Rounding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Mr. Vijayan said the government would soon bring homemakers and domestic maids under the ambit of its social welfare pension scheme.

The government would reskill workers to meet the demands of the global labour market. It would aggressively promote the IT, tourism and biotechnology sectors. The State would support more than 15,000 start-up ventures.

The government was in consultation with international companies to promote work-from-home jobs. Eradication of extreme poverty and deprivation was the government’s prime concern.

Impoverished families would get up to ₹15 lakh as aid. The government would ensure that at least one family member was employed. The government aimed to attract ₹10,000-crore investment in the industrial sector. The Life Mission project would provide 5 lakh modern dwellings to indigent landless and homeless families. Tribal and Dalit families would get priority, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan asked the government to pay families an ex gratia grant of ₹10,000 to help them tide over the COVID-19 crisis. Infusion of funds would help revitalise the economy. It was essential to put money into the hands of the people. The government should give importance to reviving the education and tourism sectors affected by the pandemic, he said.