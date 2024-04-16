ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare Party of India to support UDF in Kerala

April 16, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Welfare Party of India has announced its support for the Congress- led United Democratic Front in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Party State president Razaq Paleri said it was crucial for the Congress to gain more seats to oust the Sangh Parivar from power.

“Over the last 10 years, they have undermined the Constitution and brought constitutional bodies under their control and weakened the democratic, secular foundations of India. Hence, the Welfare Party of India has decided to support the candidates of the Congress- led UDF, the main party in the INDIA bloc, in all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala”, he told reporters here on Tuesday.

Asked whether the party had made the decision in consultation with the Congress, Mr.Paleri said it was the political decision of the Welfare Party of India.

