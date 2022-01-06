Wayanad district tightens COVID restrictions

KALPETTA

06 January 2022 23:09 IST

The Wayanad district administration has tightened restrictions in the district in the wake of reports of Omicron spread in the State.

District Collector A. Geetha said that the number of people gathering in arts and cultural programmes as well as festivals and processions should be restricted to 150 persons in open spaces and 75 persons in auditoriums in the district.

Moreover prior permission of the district administration should be obtained for organising such programmes, Ms. Geetha said. Legal actions would be taken against the defaulters, she said.

