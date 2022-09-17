‘Wayanad Archive’ opened

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2022 22:36 IST

KALPETTA

Archives enable civilised communities to learn from their roots and flourish into a sustainable future, S. Gregory, secretary of United Indian Anthropological Forum, has said.

Inaugurating the Sudheesh Memorial Wayanad Archives, an initiative of the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology here on Friday, Dr. Gregory said archives were important in understanding history to plan for a better future, especially in the context of climate change.

When the world changes its perspective from anthropocentric to eco-centric, an understanding of the past natural history of a landscape will enable society to build resilience in the changing world, he said.

Delivering the keynote address, N. Anil Kumar, former senior director, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, said archives were the knowledge repositories of the modern world and a source of data for the future generation.

The Wayanad Archive will provide a single-point knowledge centre for students, researchers, and the public to access information on Wayanad and the Western Ghats. It has nearly 1,000 reference books, reports related to the natural history of the region, and periodicals. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

