Water level in reservoirs less than last year

A file phot of the Idukki reservoir.

IDUKKI

13 October 2021 18:38 IST

Chances of opening dam shutters in the present situation are very remote

Though the water level in Idukki reservoir reached close to the blue alert level on Wednesday, the chances of opening the dam shutters were remote, according to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) authorities.

The water level now is 2,390 ft, whereas the blue alert level is 2,390.86 ft. As per the new rule curve level announced by the CWC (Central Water Commission) for Idukki reservoir, the upper rule curve level is 2,398.86 ft.

An orange alert will be announced when the water level reaches 2,396.86 ft followed by red alert at 2,397.86 ft. The maximum water level is 2.403.50 ft.

An official of the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, said there was 85.07% of water in the reservoir on Wednesday, which was 2,391 ft on the same day last year. The rainfall in the catchment area on Tuesday was 9.4 mm. The power generation at the Moolamattom plant remained at a moderate level of 10.34 mu.

A senior official said that compared to the low range, the high range recorded less rainfall for the past few days. The rainfall in the Peerumade taluk will decide the water inflow into the reservoir. Peerumade recorded a rainfall of 17 mm on Tuesday.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of the Idukki dam on Wednesday was 128.60 ft. The maximum water level allowed as per the apex court order is 142 ft. The official said that in the present condition there was no chance of releasing water from Mullaperiyar dam to Idukki reservoir.

With a moderate generation of power, the chances of releasing water in the present situation was very remote, he said.

Though the Idukki dam is mainly reserved for power generation during the summer when the demand escalates, after the new rule curve level was announced following the flood in 2018, the KSEB is keen on increased power generation during the monsoon period too to control the water level.