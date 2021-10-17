Water in Idukki dam reaching orange-alert level

IDUKKI

17 October 2021 19:42 IST

Reduction in rainfall, but good inflow through the Periyar

After crossing the blue-alert level on Friday, water in the Idukki reservoir is reaching near to the orange-alert level.

As per the data available at 4 p.m. on Sunday, the water level was only less than a foot from the orange-alert level.

The data released by the Dam Monitoring and Research Station said the water level reached 2,395.96 ft at 4 p.m. where as the orange alert level is 2,396.86 ft and the red alert level is 2,397.86 ft. The full reserve level is 2,403.50 ft.

An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said that rainfall had come down on Sunday compared to the previous day. However, there was good inflow through the Periyar. If the inflow continued at the same level, water might reach the orange alert level by Monday. On Sunday, the storage was 91.83%. The storage on the same day last year was 89.18%.

Power generation at the Moolamattom plant remained at a moderate level of 8.42 mu.

In Mullaperiyar

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of Idukki dam was 131.36 ft on Sunday. While there was an inflow of 7,814 csc (cubic feet per second), Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,305 csc. The maximum water level at the Mullaperiyar dam is 142 ft.

The shutters of smaller dams, including Malankara, which receives the tail water from the Moolamattom power plant remained open on Sunday. The shutters of Kallarkutty and Lower Periyar also remained open.