Walayar parents welcome CBI probe

PALAKKAD

11 January 2021 15:22 IST

The parents of the Walayar girls have welcomed the CBI investigation into the death of their minor daughters. The parents, however, said here on Monday that those who helped the accused escape conviction in the case should also be brought to book.

Two sisters aged 13 and nine were found hanging from the rafter of their house at Attappallam near Walayar within two months in 2017, raising suspicions of rape and murder. Although five persons, M. Madhu, V. Madhu, Pradeep Kumar, Shibu, and a minor, were arrested in connection with the deaths, a POCSO court here exonerated all the accused in its October 25, 2019 judgment, sparking off a wave of protests.

The acquittal was ascribed to the failure of the police and the prosecution. Following the outcry, the government approached the High Court seeking a re-investigation in the case. The High Court last week set aside the POCSO court verdict and ordered a retrial.

