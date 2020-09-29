Anil Akkara, MLA, Ramya Haridas, MP, and other Congress leaders waiting for Neethu Johnson, who complained in social media that Life Mission scam has thwarted her family’s hope for a safe house, at Mankara on Tuesday morning.

29 September 2020 23:50 IST

MLA, MP wait for student who raised flat project issue

Anil Akkara, MLA, Ramya Haridas, MP, and Congress leaders waited for two-and-a-half hours for Neethu Johnson by the roadside at Mankara on Tuesday morning. As she did not turn up they lodged a complaint to find her.

Amidst the controversy around the LIFE Mission flat project at Wadakkanchery, a post on the social media by a student, Neethu Johnson, complaining that the scam has thwarted her family’s hope for a safe house, went viral.

In her post, Neethu says she and her mother, a textile worker, are staying in a one-room house on ‘puramboke’ land. Her family is in the list of people who have been allotted flats in the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery. She, in the post, requests the MLA not to spoil their chances of getting a flat by the controversy.

As the post went viral on social media, Mr. Akkkara came with a promise to construct a house for Neethu’s family. But he could not trace the girl.

The MLA on Monday announced on social media that he would wait for her at Mankara Junction on Enkakkad Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

As promised, Mr. Akkara, Ms.Ramya, and other Congress leaders waited for Neethu Johnson at the junction on Tuesday. However, she did not turn up.

The MLA then lodged a complaint with the police to find the girl. He said if there was no such person, action should be taken against people who spread such fake news.

“If the police find the girl, I will give her three cents and provide a loan for constructing a house,” Mr. Akkara said.

Ms. Ramya offered her two months’ salary for house construction.