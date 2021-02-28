Kerala28 February 2021 18:00 IST
V.P. Joy takes over as Kerala new Chief Secretary
Updated: 28 February 2021 18:00 IST
He replaces Vishwas Mehta
Thiruvananthapuram Senior IAS officer V.P. Joy on Sunday took charge as the 47th Chief Secretary of Kerala. He replaces Vishwas Mehta who retired today.
A 1987 batch Kerala cadre, Mr Joy was on Central deputation before assuming the new charge.
He took over from Mr Mehta at the Secretariat here, official sources said.
Also a published author, Mr Joy's tenure ends on June 30, 2023, the sources said.
