Voters can now check standardised voter ID card numbers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 January 2022 18:58 IST

Voters can now cross-check their non-standard elector photo identity card (EPIC)/voter ID card numbers against the standardised EPIC numbers issued by the Election Commission.

Examples of old EPIC numbers include E8904912, FMJ19959503631171, DQK1299981000000 and KL/04/025/189239, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, said.

For checking the corresponding new EPIC numbers, voters should visit ceo.kerala.gov.in - the officials website of the CEO Kerala, click on the link ‘Special Summary Revision - 2022’ and go to ‘List of Old EPIC number (Non-Standard EPIC) & Corresponding New EPIC number (Standard EPIC).’

The new numbers can be accessed by visiting the links to the 140 Assembly constituencies.

That said, the voter ID cards with the old, ‘non-standard’ numbers will continue to be valid for the time being, commission officials said. A bulk replacement of cards for this category is not under consideration at the moment, a senior official said.

The emphasis is on issuing new cards to eligible voters who have been freshly added to the electoral rolls under the special summary revision. The final electorate published on Wednesday has 7,26,322 new voters, taking the total voter strength to 2,74,57,831. The revised list has 1,41,30,977 female electors, 1,33,26,573 male voters, and 281 transgender electors.