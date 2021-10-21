Volunteers needed for survey on extreme poverty

Thiruvananthapuram

21 October 2021 20:15 IST

Those interested should contact local bodies

Volunteers should come forward as enumerators to collect details for preparing a list of individuals and families living in extreme poverty in the State, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

The volunteers will work as enumerators at the ward level in grama panchayat or municipality or corporations. Students pursuing their Master’s in Social Work, Humanities, or undergraduation in other subjects, National Service Scheme volunteers, and youth can participate in the exercise in their local body limits.

The enumeration will be carried out totally through voluntary service. Those interested in the work and know how to use smartphones can contact their local self-government institutions. The enumerators will be presented with State-level certificates, the Minister said, urging volunteers to become a part of the government’s extreme poverty alleviation efforts.

