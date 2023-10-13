Vizhinjam seaport: NGO pitches for regional development initiatives

October 13, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With efforts in full swing to accord a grand reception to the first vessel that called at the Vizhinjam international seaport here, the government has come under pressure to utilise the full potential of the project for the development of the capital district.

Awake Trivandrum (AT), an urban development think-tank focussed on the rapid growth of the city and the suburbs, has stressed the need for the region to go beyond port activities, to maritime and non-maritime industries.

Attract investments

“The Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and the authorities should take the early initiative to share the port’s strategic locational advantage, facilities offered, and practical and technical know-how to augment efforts to attract investments. Connecting the industrial corridors of the southern parts of the country to the port can help the State achieve rapid growth in various sectors,” said S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president, Awake Trivandrum.

“With the arrival of various vessels, the infrastructure development related to the port should be put on the fast track. By the time the port becomes operational, the district and the State should be ready to receive the ships and take advantage of the development opportunities that will arise. While the youth will benefit from the employment opportunities created by the operations of the port, the Government of Kerala should take steps to encourage youngsters to venture into entrepreneurship in port-led industries,” said Renjith Ramanujam, its Chief Executive Officer. “Institutes upskilling the quality of technical manpower for captive absorption will facilitate industrial growth.”

Opportunities

According to R. Anil Kumar, secretary, AT, the seaport would help promote key sectors such as prefabrication, green energy, electronics assembly and robotics; private-sector manufacturing of space equipment, medical devices, and construction materials; and give a competitive advantage to Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts. “New industrial opportunities will open up if large companies come forward to invest in heavy machinery and they will benefit from the container traffic. We should also be able to take advantage of small and medium industry opportunities such as sorting, quality testing, repacking, labelling, and dispatch of products that arrive as bulk cargo from various locations,” he added.

