Vishuthaineettam event held at Amritapuri

April 16, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Vishuthaineettam, an annual event for distributing tree saplings worldwide on the occasion of Vishu, Mata Amritanandamayi highlighted the intrinsic connection between nature, humanity, and spirituality, emphasising that our festivities are intertwined with these elements.

The focus of this year’s Vishuthaineettam initiative was to encourage the establishment of kitchen gardens and the construction of rainwater harvesting pits, highlighting the significance of environmental responsibility. She added that fostering unity among these aspects can lead to societal harmony, joy, and prosperity. This initiative, orchestrated globally in partnership with the World Malayali Council, seeks to promote cultural unity and environmental awareness. In a symbolic gesture, she presented saplings to the dignitaries of the World Malayali Council and the members of the Amrita Yuva Dharmadhara (AYUDH) members.

Key figures, including global chairman Johnny Kuruvilla, global president Thomas Mottaykal, global vice- president Nadyakal Shashi, global advisory board chairman T.P. Vijayan, and India regional president Dominic Joseph spoke on the occasion.

