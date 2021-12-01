Virtual-Q: HC seeks details on data privacy

KOCHI

01 December 2021 18:54 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hyderabad, to file an affidavit explaining the measures taken to ensure data privacy in the virtual queue platform for Sabarimala darsan.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order when a suo motu case relating to the virtual queue management came up for hearing.

Advertising

Advertising

The court directed the project manager of TCS to state whether the data collected at the time of Virtual-Q booking was being used for any other purpose and whether access to that data was available to the State police or any other agency.

The project manager was also asked to state the infrastructure and manpower requirement for the virtual queue platform. TCS Hyderabad has developed and given the customised software for Sabarimala Pilgrim Management System (SPMS) being handled by the police.