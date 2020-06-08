Virtual Q app for patients

KASARAGOD

08 June 2020 23:54 IST

Patients can book tokens for consultation using the app

The Kasaragod General Hospital (GH) has introduced a ‘virtual Q’ mobile app to issue tokens to patients during the pandemic period.

The app named GHQ was developed by the department of computer science at LBS Engineering College. District Collector D. Sajith Babu launched the app here on Monday. Tokens can be booked using the app from Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., said Dr. K.K. Rajaram, superintendent, General Hospital.

The app can be downloaded from http://tiny.cc/ghque.

