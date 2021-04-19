Vigil intensified at inter-State borders in Kannur, Kasaragod

KANNUR/KASARAGOD

19 April 2021 23:02 IST

Those entering the State required to carry RT-PCR certificate

In the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the State, the police have intensified the vigil to ensure that those entering the State through the borders in Kannur and Kasaragod have RT-PCR certificates showing that they are COVID-free.

The police are checking people entering the State from Karnataka through the Koottupuzha checkpost near Irrity in Kannur.

The checking at Koottupuzha by the police is in addition to the checks conducted by the health department at the Kiliyanthara checkpost.

Advertising

Advertising

Iritty DySP Prince Abraham carried out an inspection on Monday to ensure that the checking was properly conducted.

In Kasaragod, the police have intensified the checking at the Talapady checkpost to ensure that those crossing into the State from Karnataka have the RT-PCR certificate.

Besides, it has been decided to keep tabs on the 17 roads in the bordering villages of Kasaragod.

Clarification issued

Meanwhile, Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu came up with a clarification after his order to carry a “No-COVID” certificate or a certificate of receiving two doses of the vaccine to enter six towns in Kasaragod stirred a controversy.

Mr. Babu clarified that the proposed inspection and restrictions would not apply to the movement of vehicles or persons passing through the town.

Following the order, people had protested on the social media and also taken up the matter with higher authorities.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan had to intervene in the matter and he suggested changes in the restrictions that caused hardships to people.

N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, said that the order had troubled the people. He said that the matter would be discussed with the district police chief and a complaint would be lodged with the Chief Secretary.

The Collector, however, said that while the restrictions would not apply to the movement of vehicles or persons passing through the town, it would apply to those who do extended shopping and hold public meetings in the towns.

He said during such inspections, the police were directed to coordinate activities in such a manner as not to infringe on the freedom of movement of the people.

The Collector said that traders, workers, auto drivers and employees of private and government buses who are in close contact with the public were required to undergo a free government-mandated check every 14 days.

Those who had received two doses of the vaccine and were over the age of 45 would not need to be tested for the time being. They could engage in regular activities using masks and keeping social distance, he said.

Meanwhile, the spread of the disease in the district is on the rise.

According to the latest figures, there are 4,062 COVID patients in Kasaragod. There are only 176 beds vacant in the four hospitals and there are only six ICU beds.