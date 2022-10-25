Vested interests behind Governor’s action, says Kannur varsity VC

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 25, 2022 19:19 IST

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has said that there are vested interests behind the Governor’s directive to VCs to put in their papers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second international conference on Plant Functional Biology at Kannur University on Tuesday, Mr. Ravindran said he was not sure how he should reply to the show-cause notice issued by the Governor.

“I was not even in Kerala at the time of my appointment. Earlier, VCs used to be appointed without a search committee. The practice was followed by the previous government. It seems to have continued now,” he said.

At a time when the higher education sector was in for a major transformation, removing VCs will be a huge blow to the sector, Mr. Ravindran said.

He said the Supreme Court verdict on APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) could be applicable to Kannur University too. He added that there was time to reply to the show-cause notice till November 5.

