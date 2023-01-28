ADVERTISEMENT

Venues getting ready for 13th edition of ITFoK 

January 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

‘Humanity must unite’ is the theme of the festival, which will be held from Feb 5-14  

The Hindu Bureau

a venue for the ITFOK, which will begin on February 5, being readied in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The venues for the 13th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala, which will be held from February 5 to 14 in Thrissur, are getting ready.

The main venue is the Regional theatre, which is named after theatre personality K.T. Mohammed. Black Box, named after noted playright Thoppil Bhasi; Open theatre, named after actor Murali, former chairman of the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, who started the theatre festival; Ramanilayam; Koothambalam; Artist Sujathan’s scenic gallery; pavilian gallery near Indoor Stadium; Town Hall open air vedi; Fine Arts College hall; and KILA are the other venues.

A food mela will be organised by the Kudumbashree Mission at the basketball ground near the Indoor stadium. Traditional cuisines from not only Kerala, but also from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will be available at the food festival.

Theruvara, a street art programme, has been progressing in connection with ITFoK. About 20 artists from across the country are involved in the street art fest. Graffiti representing the socio-cultural significance of the city is adorning the walls of buildings.

The street art fest, which is meant to take the theme of the festival “Humanity must unite”, is being curated by eminent artist Ampu Varkey. The street art festival has been progressing at various points in the city, including Kairali-Sree Theatre, Vanchikkulam Heritage Project, Palakkal Angadi, Ariyangadi, Kizhakkumpattukara, and West Fort.

Architects Reni and Lijo Jose have been preparing the Sujathan Scenic Gallery in honour of the famous artist Sujathan.

