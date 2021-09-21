Varsity commissions library access software MyLOFT

KASARAGOD

21 September 2021 22:15 IST

Students, research scholars, and faculty members can access the e-resources 24x7

The Central University of Kerala has purchased the software My Library on Fingertips (MyLOFT) Library, a remote access app that will allow access to the e-resources of the university library.

The university subscribes to over 13,500 e-journals, 1,082 e-books and 14 databases such as Scopus, IEEE /CSDL, Prowess IQ, MathSciNet, J Gate, States of India, NotNull Hindi Database, CMIE Database, and SCC online.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, students are unable to access library materials physically. MyLOFT is a mobile app platform that helps libraries facilitate seamless and secure access to library subscribed premium e-resources.

Vice-Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu officially launched the MyLOFT software.

He emphasised that MyLOFT would provide seamless access to the resources of the university library.

The app allows one to access, organize, share, and read offline all of the subscribed e-contents. Students can bookmark their e-content to the app and have offline access on their smartphone whenever they need to access their content.

Students, research scholars and faculty members can access the library 24x7.

The library team comprising Dr. Senthilkumaran, deputy librarian; Sruthi K.V., information scientist; Ashok Thomas, Dr. Shabu M.A., Abdul Jaseem, Sreeja K.P., Namitha S. Shekar, Archana, Sony and other library trainees were present on the occasion.