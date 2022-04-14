Varsity cancels exam after repetition of question paper

April 14, 2022 18:35 IST

Initial inquiry finds lapses by question paper setter

Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has cancelled a common course exam for second semester undergraduate students (2019 and 2020 batches) after it was reportedly revealed that previous year’s question paper was distributed this year as well.

A preliminary inquiry has found lapses on the part of the person who prepared the question paper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to an order dated April 12 by D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, the common course English 2A 03: ‘Writing for academic and Professional Success’ of second semester BA, BSc, and allied programmes (2019 and 2020 admissions) in the regular, supplementary and improvement streams held on March 4 had been cancelled. Various special examinations, including those hit by COVID-19, of second semester BA, B.Sc and allied programmes (2019 admissions alone) in the regular stream too stand cancelled. The re-examination would be held on April 25.

K.V. Arun, Senate member of the university, said in a letter to Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj that the cancellation was unexpected. Thousands of students had fallen victim to the irresponsible act of the person who prepared the question paper and the authorities who distributed it. The university would have to bear additional financial burden for the re-exam. Mr. Arun sought an internal inquiry to find out who had erred in the first place, the person who prepared the question paper or the officials who dispatched them. He said the inquiry report should be made public and proper action taken against those who committed the mistake.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samraj told The Hindu that explanation had been sought from the person who set the question paper. “The explanation will be examined and a report will be placed before the Syndicate. Only the Syndicate has the authority to recommend action against a culprit,” he said.