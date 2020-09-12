Various events to mark Nutrition Month

Thiruvananthapuram

12 September 2020 17:36 IST

Children with severe acute malnutrition and moderate acute malnutrition to be identified

Identification of children with severe acute malnutrition and moderate acute malnutrition will be taken up as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) observance that kicked off in the State this week.

The nutrition month is being observed from September 1 to 30. Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja inaugurated a host of programmes being taken up by anganwadi workers for beneficiaries such as children, pregnant and nursing mothers, and adolescent girls in this connection under the Sampushta Kerala project.

The most significant is identification of children under the age of 18 with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in line with this year’s theme of the nutrition month observance. This nutritional assessment will be done with the support of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP).

One fruit a day

The first phase will cover children living in child care institutions. Besides tests, the food they eat, its quality, and whether it meets their requirements will be looked into. On its basis, an intervention programme ‘Pazhakoottu’ will be taken up. This will involve providing them one fruit a day to improve their nutrition.

Another important programme is establishment of ‘nutri gardens’ at 17,675 anganwadis. Fruit and vegetable saplings such as amaranthus, lady’s finger, brinjal, papaya, drumstick, lovlolika (Flacourtia jangomas), and so on will be planted with the support of the community science wing of Kerala Agricultural University as part of the Poshana Kalavara programme.

Nutrition counselling is another programme planned with the support of the Indian Dietetic Association. Anganwadi beneficiaries in each district will be able to tele-consult with nutritionists. They will also be able to speak to doctors over phone under an initiative to be taken up with the support of IMA and IAP.

A youth brigade challenge to urge adolescents to plant such saplings in front of their houses and by the roadsides is also on the cards.

Animation video on the first 1,000 days of a child, online nutrition challenge, quiz, and other contests are also planned.