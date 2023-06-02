ADVERTISEMENT

Varaharoopam case: High Court stays further proceedings

June 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Magistrate court’s directive to police to seize agreements/contracts relating to composition of the song

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has stayed all further proceedings based on the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court’s directive to the police to seize the agreements/contracts relating to the composition of the song ‘Varaharoopam...’ used in Kantara, a Kannada film.

The court issued the order recently on a petition filed by Vijay Kirgandur and B.L. Ajaneesh, producer and music director respectively of the film. The magistrate court’s order came on a complaint seeking an investigation and seizure of materials related to the song.

According to the complaint, the song Varaharoopam... is an unauthorised copy of the song Navarasam composed by a Kochi-based music band, Thaikkudam Bridge, and screened in a TV show.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners contended that the magistrate court had no jurisdiction to pass such an order when the case challenging the first information report registered in connection with the issue was pending before the High Court. If the order was allowed to stand, serious hardships would be caused to the petitioners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US