Kerala

Vaikom Vasudevan G. Namboothiri passes away

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM July 19, 2022 19:06 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 19:06 IST

Noted Carnatic musician Vaikom Vasudevan G. Namboothiri passed away after a brief illness. He was 86. The cremation was held on the premises of his residence on Tuesday.

A classmate of singer K.J. Yesudas at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Trippunithura, Namboothiri became a prominent figure in the classical music scene and also acted in a couple of movies, including the 1983 bilingual film Anandha Bhairavi.

The deceased leaves behind his wife Leela Antharjanam and two sons Jayachandran and Devanand.

