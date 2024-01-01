ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan flays Kerala Minister Saji Cherian for his controversial remarks on Christian priests

January 01, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

V. Muraleedharan alleges that Saji Cherian was trying to please Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan by using offensive language against political opponents

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that Kerala’s Minister for Culture Saji Cherian’s remarks on Catholic priests and bishops who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas banquet was “an insult to Kerala society.”

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on January 1 (Monday), Mr. Muraleedharan said that Mr. Cherian was trying to please Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by employing an offensive language against political opponents to secure a better portfolio in the Kerala Cabinet.

Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that those engaged in “goondaism” were getting better appreciation in the Kerala Ministry. 

ALSO READ
Church condemns Kerala Minister’s remarks on priests who attended PM Modi’s Christmas programme

Condemning Mr. Cherian’s remarks that priests did not discuss the Manipur violence with Mr. Modi during the Christmas event, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Chief Minister’s silence on the controversial remark was a reflection of the Kerala Government’s real stance towards the Christian community. 

He also pointed out that the Catholic Church had already clarified its clear stance on the Manipur issue and there were no reasons for any further explanations on the same from anyone.

