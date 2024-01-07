Union Budget likely to take a final call on Sabari rail project

January 07, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The upcoming Union Budget is expected to take a final call on the proposed Sabari rail project to the Sabarimala temple which witnesses a footfall of close to one crore pilgrims during the pilgrimage season between November and January. The Union Railway Ministry recently sought an undertaking from the State government expressing its willingness to shoulder 50% of the total project cost.

Railways’ move has taken the officials here by surprise as the State government had already issued an order giving consent for cost-sharing in 2021. Issuing another consent letter would cause a procedural delay of another one month, said the officials.

Alternative route

On the other hand, Railways have conducted an aerial survey of an alternative route to Sabarimala, a 75-km-long rapid rail transit route from Chengannur to Pampa. The report of the survey is expected to be submitted ahead of the Union Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Railways are likely to take a final call after weighing both proposals. The financial wing of Southern Railway has already accepted the revised estimate of the Angamaly-Sabarimala Sabari rail project, according to which the cost is estimated to be around ₹3,810 crore for the 116-km rail line.

The new rapid rail transit route from Chengannur to Pampa, envisaged through elevated structures and tunnels, is expected to cost over ₹10,000 crore. The State is pushing for the old Angamaly-Sabarimala line, while the new route is the brainchild of technocrat E. Sreedharan. According to him, the new double line will have the capacity to carry one lakh passengers a day and trains can be operated at a speed of 160 kmph.

More towns on rail map

Compared to this, the Angamaly-Sabarimala route will be a single line, and operating trains at 160 kmph will have an ecological impact on the fragile terrain on the eastern side of the State. The Sabari Railway Action Council is of the view that by adopting the old route, 15 small and medium towns on the eastern side of Kerala can be brought on the railway map. Further, by extending the line to Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram, 10 more towns can be included on the rail map and this line would decongest the traffic along the existing rail lines in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.