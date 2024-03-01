UK, Kerala IT firms must explore tech tie-ups: British Deputy High Commission official

March 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A senior official in the Department of Business and Trade at the British Deputy High Commission has expressed interest in exploring collaborative business prospects between the United Kingdom and companies in Kerala during a visit to Technopark here.

Gita Krishnankutty, Head of Inward Investment, South India, Department for Business and Trade, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru, had an extensive interaction with Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark and IT industry leaders, and invited Technopark companies to participate in the London Tech Week 2024 in June. Sree Kumar V., Secretary, GTECH and Vishnu Nair, CEO, GTECH and IT industry, also joined the discussions.

London Tech Week is an event where visionaries and entrepreneurs, investors and enterprise tech leaders converge to accelerate tech innovation. About 45,000 participants are expected to attend the event where more than 5,000 startups will be showcasing their products and services, besides the presence of 1,000-plus investors.

Noting that Indian tech talent is exceptional and evolving rapidly, Ms. Gita said that the UK is keen on hosting healthtech companies as well as those working in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in the event.

Explaining the milieu of ease of doing business in the UK, she said they are looking expectantly at the next generation of bioengineering and semiconductors from India. The official added that companies participating in London Tech Week will be taken for a tour to the major Centres of Excellence in England after the event.

