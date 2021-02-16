UDF will dissolve Kerala Bank: Ramesh Chennithala

ALAPPUZHA

16 February 2021 13:59 IST

The Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) will be dissolved if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power in the State, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Chennithala said that the Kerala High Court’s decision to stay the State government’s move to regularise 1,850 temporary employees of Kerala Bank was a jolt to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

“The UDF has opposed the formation of the Kerala Bank right from the beginning. It is an illegal entity. The government is destroying the cooperative movement in the State in the name of the Kerala Bank. If voted to power, we will disband the Kerala Bank,” Mr. Chennithala said.

The Leader of the Opposition said that if elected, the UDF would review backdoor appointments made by the present Left Democratic Front government in the State.

“Chief Minister is not even ready to talk to the protesting Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders. It shows his arrogance. We are not against CPI (M) workers getting into government jobs. But it should be done through proper channels. If comes to power, the UDF will enact a law to prevent backdoor appointments in government jobs and to prosecute those officials who fail to report vacancies to the PSC,” he said.

On the COVID-19 situation, Mr. Chennithala said that the government’s COVID-19 strategy had gone awry. “Kerala has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections and deaths in the country. State government’s COVID-19 prevention measures have come a cropper,” he said.