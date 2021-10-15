UDF partners will reject Cong. stand on Silverline: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram

15 October 2021 19:15 IST

Vijayaraghavan says infighting delays KPCC reorganisation

CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan on Friday raised the possibility of United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance partners rejecting the ‘anti-development’ posturing of the Congress party.

Defending the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's infrastructure development drive, Mr. Vijayaraghavan pointed out that Malappuram had initially witnessed massive protests against land acquisition for NH development. The strike impeded NH work from Kuttipuram to Ramanattukara.

Advertising

Advertising

However, soon people realised that some quarters had misled them. Displaced families realised their fears were out of place when the government compensated them richly. Moreover, the administration permitted residents to salvage reusable material from dismantled buildings. Soon, people voluntarily removed impediments to the NH project.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the Congress had opposed Kerala's ambitious semi-high-speed railway project, Silverline, needlessly. It had sought to sow confusion in the minds of the people. However, the public would see through the Congress party’s deception.

When pointed out that the CPI(M) had similarly opposed the Vizhinjam international seaport project, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said: “The LDF had demanded transparency and accountability in the execution of the project. It did not oppose the scheme blindly.”

He said the LDF was not against Thiruvananthapuram airport modernisation. The government had expressed its desire to take over the airport and run it on the lines of Kochi and Kannur.

However, the Centre was adamant about handing it over to a private player. The Congress played second fiddle to the Centre and facilitated the takeover with little thought for Kerala's interest.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the CPI(M) State secretariat, which met here, had expressed satisfaction with the State Government’s progress. In the initial 100 days of governance, the LDF had handed over 12,000 newly constructed modern dwellings to struggling homeless families. Another 80,000 houses are nearing completion.

Congress in disarray

The Congress is in disarray. The second phase of KPCC reorganisation is marked by infighting with senior leaders falling out with each other publicly. The AICC is afraid to announce the second list of KPCC office-bearers, fearing a resurgence of bitter intra-party feuding.

It is procrastinating the announcement of the next set of office-bearers, hoping the power struggle in the KPCC would play itself out. In contrast, the CPI(M) had completed 39,779 branch conferences. Now it was pushing ahead with the local committee conference, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said.