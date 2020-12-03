UDF keen on status quo, LDF on change

ALAPPUZHA

03 December 2020 23:25 IST

Chengannur has stood by UDF in the past decade, LDF hopes to wrest municipality

It is a battle to continue and end dominance. While the United Democratic Front (UDF) sees it as an opportunity to stamp its dominance on the Chengannur municipality, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is doing all it can to end the UDF’s rule and wrest the civic body. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which won six seats in 2015, is hoping to improve its tally and make life difficult for the two fronts.

In the past last one-and-a-half decades, the UDF virtually ruled the roost in the civic body. They sat in the Opposition for only a small period during this time and won back-to-back elections in 2010 and 2015. The UDF believes the ‘corruption-free’ rule of the last 10 years will deliver it a thumping victory in the 2020 elections. It is also highlighting development works carried out during the last five years to win votes.

Two chairpersons

The civic body had two chairpersons in the last five years. John M. Thomas and K. Shiburajan, both Congress members, shared the post of chairperson for a period of four years and one year respectively as per an internal agreement.

Advertising

Advertising

In the final days of the council, two members of the Kerala Congress (M) Jose K. Mani faction shifted allegiance to the LDF. The UDF is contesting in 26 of the 27 wards this election. Nomination papers of one of its candidates was rejected during scrutiny.

The LDF, on the other hand, has unleashed a slew of campaigns against the UDF’s rule in its bid to wrest the municipality.

KC(M) factor

It is also banking on the good works of the State government and Saji Cherian, MLA. The entry of the Mani faction is expected to give the LDF a boost. However, it is to be seen whether the issues within the front over the seat-sharing would adversely impact its fortunes.

The BJP considers it a prestige contest and is conducting a well-planned campaign with the aim of winning as many seats as possible.