UDF confident of retaining Haripad

05 December 2020 17:38 IST

LDF hopes for a upset as last time many seats were lost by a narrow margin

Haripad is the youngest among the six municipalities in the district. In the first-ever election to the civic body in 2015, the United Democratic Front (UDF) registered a big victory by winning 22 out of the 29 wards. Five years after it is facing the local body polls brimming with confidence.

The UDF is banking on the development works undertaken in the municipality. It believes that the various projects implemented in the municipal area by local MLA and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will make the electorate support UDF candidates.

“From constructing a new municipal office, providing assistance to people to construct houses, improving facilities at the taluk hospital, installation of aerobic compost units, setting up a plastic shredding unit to road development, among other initiatives, the municipality has witnessed development in all spheres in the last five years. We are seeking votes to continue the development work. The UDF will emerge victorious in this election. We will do so by winning at least one more seat than we did in 2015,” says, K.M. Raju, vice-chairman of the outgoing Haripad municipal council.

Even as the UDF is hoping to retain the municipality, it is facing a rebel threat in at least four seats.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), on the other hand, is eyeing an upset win in Haripad. It has gained confidence from the fact that the victory margin of UDF candidates in a number of seats was fewer than 50 votes last time. The LDF, which had to settle for five seats in 2015, is engaged in a spirited campaign, detailing the failures of the UDF rule and underscoring the good works of the State government.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which won one seat in the last election, is hoping to improve its tally considerably.