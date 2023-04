Two special trains from Chennai to Kerala to clear Good Friday, Vishu rush

April 01, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Good Friday and Vishu, the Southern Railways will operate two special trains between Chennai and Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram Central–Chennai Egmore Weekly special Fare Special (06044) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.40 p.m. on April 5 and 12 (Wednesdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 12.45 p.m. the next day (2 Services).

In return direction, the Chennai Egmore–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Special Fare Special (06043) will leave Chennai Egmore at 2.25 p.m. on April 6 and 13, (Thursdays) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.45 a.m., the next day (2 Services)

Similarly, Ernakulam–Chennai Egmore Superfast Special Fare Special (06046) will leave Ernakulam at 11.20 p.m. on April 9 and 16 (Sundays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 12.05 p.m. the next day (2 Services). In return direction, the Chennai Egmore–Ernakulam Superfast Special Fare Special (06045) will leave Chennai Egmore at 2.25 p.m. on April 10 and 17, (Monday) and reach Ernakulam at 3.10 a.m., the next day (2 Services).

