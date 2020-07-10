Two posthumous cases

Alappuzha

10 July 2020 23:10 IST

Two persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 posthumously in the district.

According to officials, deceased were identified as a young woman hailing from Vettiyar near Mavelikara and a 52-year-old man from Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad.

District Collector A. Alexander said that samples collected following their death tested positive for the disease. However, the fatalities were yet not included in the list of COVID-19 deaths in the State as of Friday evening. The woman along with her husband were found dead of an apparent suicide in a rented house at Chennithala on Tuesday. Results of samples collected from her for SARS-CoV-2 came back positive, while her husband tested negative. The Pulinkunnu native collapsed and died on Tuesday. The test results found him positive for COVID-19. The source of their infections is unknown.

Ward 5, 6, 14 and 15 in Pulinkunnu grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.