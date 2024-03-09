ADVERTISEMENT

Two missing tribal children from Sasthampoovam colony found dead

March 09, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The relatives of the children lodged a complaint on Friday about the missing of the children. Though the children were missing from March 2, relatives thought they must have gone to their relatives’ houses

The Hindu Bureau

Two children, who have been reported missing from Sasthampoovam Kadar tribal colony since March 2, were found dead on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were Saji Kuttan, 16, son of Kuttan, and Arun Kumar, 8, son of Rajasekharan of Kadar tribal colony. The bodies were found near the colony during a joint search operation by the police and forest department.

The relatives of the children lodged a complaint on Friday about the missing of the children. Though the children were missing from March 2, relatives thought they must have gone to their relatives’ houses. A complaint was lodged when they realised that the children had not reached there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the police and forest department officials started searching in the forest on Saturday, forming seven groups. The bodies of the children were found during the search. The reason for the death is yet to be known.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US