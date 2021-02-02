Two killed in accident

MALAPPURAM

02 February 2021 23:16 IST

Two persons were killed when a truck plunged into a ravine from Vattappara hairpin bend near Valanchery in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said the truck driver Shabari alias Muthu Kumar from Madukkarai, Tamil Nadu, and cleaner Ayyappan from Malampuzha near Palakkad were trapped under the lorry that fell into a depth of 30 feet. The fatally wounded men were taken out after a four-hour rescue work. The accident took place around 4.30 a.m. The driver was suspected to have dozed off while negotiating the dangerous curve on NH 66.

