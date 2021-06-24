Two killed, five injured in road accident in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala

PATHANAMATHITTA

24 June 2021 13:07 IST

The accident took place near Thiruvalla Wednesday midnight when the driver lost control over his four-wheeler auto-taxi after being blinded by high beam glare and the vehicle then hit another car from the opposite direction

Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a car near Thiruvalla on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Ponnamma and her seven-year-old grandson Kritharth, both natives of Mannanam in Kottayam. The accident took place near Manjadi around 12 a.m. when the deceased, along with five of their family members, were returning home in a four-wheeler auto-taxi from Vallamkulam.

According to police, the driver lost control over the vehicle after being blinded by the high beam glare of a vehicle. The auto-taxi then went on to hit another car from the opposite direction, before rolling over a couple of times.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to the injuries about an hour later. Ponnamma breathed her last on Thursday morning.

The remaining five persons, who were travelling in the auto-taxi, are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The condition of a woman remains critical. The Thiruvalla police have booked a case in connection with the incident.